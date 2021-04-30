Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,370 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

Shares of BLK traded down $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $816.53. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $829.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.