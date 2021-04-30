Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 3,174 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $233.02. 106,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,411,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $630.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

