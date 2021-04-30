Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 595,299 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3,077.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $223,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $384.58. 154,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,600. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

