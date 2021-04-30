Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

MELI stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,592.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $570.01 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,925.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,528.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,585.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

