Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $309,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after buying an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Roku by 976.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after buying an additional 584,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $7.70 on Friday, hitting $349.00. The stock had a trading volume of 62,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.64 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.37.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

