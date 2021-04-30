Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $139.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

