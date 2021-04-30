Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $10.07 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.04. 35,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,317. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.