Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $14.73 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $614.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.84 and a 1-year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

