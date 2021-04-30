Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $15.23 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital raised their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.60. 102,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.43 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

