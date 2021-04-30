Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $196.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average of $171.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

