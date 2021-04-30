Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,304 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.63. 38,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $155.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.