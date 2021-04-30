Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 77.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 26.1% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Amgen by 60.9% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 71.9% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 21,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.10. The company has a market capitalization of $136.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

