Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $6.34 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 230,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

