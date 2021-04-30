Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 21,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,697,813. The company has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.79. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

