Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,389. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

