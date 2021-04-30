Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of SUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,029. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $107.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

