Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 112,012 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,012 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

General Electric stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 519,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,817,281. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

