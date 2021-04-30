Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 13,010 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.72. The stock had a trading volume of 254,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $159.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.