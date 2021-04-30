Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 6,550 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.24. The stock had a trading volume of 669,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

