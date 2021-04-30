Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 6,916 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.76. The stock had a trading volume of 125,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,362. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

