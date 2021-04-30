Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 8,970 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $1,462,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,815. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $155.08 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

