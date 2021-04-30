Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.0% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $340.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $211.12 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

