Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $514.56. 14,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,209. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $483.28 and its 200 day moving average is $479.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $245.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,517 shares of company stock worth $8,348,220. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.