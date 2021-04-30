Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $222.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,369. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.