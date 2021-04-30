Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.37. 68,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.01.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

