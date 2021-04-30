Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,423.63. The company had a trading volume of 28,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,455. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,911.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,299.00 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,479.79.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

