Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,642 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.82. The company had a trading volume of 127,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

