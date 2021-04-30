Wedbush Weighs in on Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $188.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.37 and a 200-day moving average of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 355,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

