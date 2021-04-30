Wedbush Weighs in on Wingstop Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WING. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $158.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.34. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.