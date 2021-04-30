Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Carlisle Companies (CSL)

Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $184.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research.

4/12/2021 – Carlisle Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/6/2021 – Carlisle Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlisle is poised to benefit from strength in the U.S. reroofing end markets along with acquired assets. Also, strength in the medical business and the company’s initiatives to enhance capabilities at the medical technologies platform bode well. Cost savings from the Carlisle Operating System and enhanced operational efficiencies are expected to boost its competency. It remains committed toward increasing wealth of its shareholders through share repurchase programs and dividends. However, in the past year, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Softness in commercial aerospace end market remains a major concern for the company. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is susceptible to geopolitical issues and currency fluctuations. In addition, high debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

3/31/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

3/25/2021 – Carlisle Companies was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $194.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $82,398,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,699,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 277,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

