Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRIL) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/22/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Trillium Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after buying an additional 573,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

