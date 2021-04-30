Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/19/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $210.00. They now have a "neutral" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/13/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
ITW traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.89. 41,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $232.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.84.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
