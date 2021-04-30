Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ITW traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.89. 41,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $232.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.84.

Get Illinois Tool Works Inc alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 213,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,020,000 after buying an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.