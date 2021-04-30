Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MTU Aero Engines (MTX)

MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €218.00 ($256.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €191.00 ($224.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €193.00 ($227.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €203.00 ($238.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €193.00 ($227.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €218.00 ($256.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €193.00 ($227.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €200.10 ($235.41) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €200.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

