Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sika (SXYAY)

Sika (OTCMKTS: SXYAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2021 – Sika had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Sika had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/21/2021 – Sika had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/21/2021 – Sika had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/6/2021 – Sika had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2021 – Sika is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $30.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. Sika AG has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.