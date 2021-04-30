Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cardlytics (CDLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX):

4/21/2021 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Cardlytics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Cardlytics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Cardlytics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cardlytics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $150.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $139.06 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -82.77 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,756 shares of company stock worth $6,599,074. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,560,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cardlytics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

