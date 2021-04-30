Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Church & Dwight (CHD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD):

4/27/2021 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Church & Dwight had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $92.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Church & Dwight was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Church & Dwight had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.43. 40,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,980. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day moving average is $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 52.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

