Welch Group LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,256.38 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,218.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,199.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.
In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
