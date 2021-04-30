Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS WCUI opened at $0.04 on Friday. Wellness Center USA has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

