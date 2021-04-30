Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.68 Billion

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce $17.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.26 billion. Wells Fargo & Company posted sales of $17.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $70.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $70.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $73.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

