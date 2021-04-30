Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 231.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118,019 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $62,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

