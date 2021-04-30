Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,287 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 331,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,008,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

