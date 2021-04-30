Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Welltower worth $21,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

WELL stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.