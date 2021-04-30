Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WNDLF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS WNDLF remained flat at $$133.20 during trading on Friday. Wendel has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.26.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

