Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $33,871,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,420,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.