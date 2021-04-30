WesBanco, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.