West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

West Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WTBA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,362. The stock has a market cap of $430.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

