West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Announces Earnings Results

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $26.19. 1,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,362. The company has a market cap of $431.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In other West Bancorporation news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

