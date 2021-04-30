West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.950-7.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.95-7.10 EPS.

NYSE:WST traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $328.52. 916,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.87. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $185.09 and a fifty-two week high of $333.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

