Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,020 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 2.5% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Anthem stock traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $361.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.98. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $386.78. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

