Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,797 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,797 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. Expedia Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.31.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.75. 22,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,541. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day moving average of $140.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

